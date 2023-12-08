Today at the newsstands – December 8, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Lithium deal best ...unprecedented 10% royalties,19% state participation - Lands Minister



Parliament approves 2024 budget



Nana Boamah Ayirepe is Kwaku Nkwatia's chief



THE CHRONICLE



Sekondi court nullifies W/R House of Chiefs election

2024 budget finally approved



Jinapor insists: Lithium deal is one of best ...mining contracts Ghana has signed



GHANAIAN TIMES



Don't politicize LGBTQI+ bill passage or else ...majority warns minority



Korle Bu needy dialysis patients get over GHC500,000 support from Jospong Group



Circuit court judge files writ against dismissal

DAILY GUIDE



Sacked Jasikan Judge sues CJ, Judicial council



Jinapor justifies Barari Lithium mining contract



Government suspends import restriction bill