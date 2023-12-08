News

News
0

Today at the newsstands – December 8, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers

Photos (7)

Fri, 8 Dec 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Lithium deal best ...unprecedented 10% royalties,19% state participation - Lands Minister

Parliament approves 2024 budget

Nana Boamah Ayirepe is Kwaku Nkwatia's chief

THE CHRONICLE

Sekondi court nullifies W/R House of Chiefs election

2024 budget finally approved

Jinapor insists: Lithium deal is one of best ...mining contracts Ghana has signed

GHANAIAN TIMES

Don't politicize LGBTQI+ bill passage or else ...majority warns minority

Korle Bu needy dialysis patients get over GHC500,000 support from Jospong Group

Circuit court judge files writ against dismissal

DAILY GUIDE

Sacked Jasikan Judge sues CJ, Judicial council

Jinapor justifies Barari Lithium mining contract

Government suspends import restriction bill

