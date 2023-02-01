1
Today at the newsstands - February 1, 2023

Newspapers

Wed, 1 Feb 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Drama over NDA ‘chop chop’ tango

Next NDC Gov’t will ‘tweak’ the constitution

2022 Corruption Perceptions Index: Ghana couldn’t make progress

THE CUSTODIAN

Bawumia launches GHC30m house rental scheme for poor

Akuapem South gets new District Court

THE REPUBLIC

DDEP deadline is February 7

NDC rebel MPs meet party Council of Elders

Afia Schwar dodges jail

DAILY GRAPHIC

75% TVET curricula outdated – Study

Rent support scheme launched

DDEP: Individual bondholders get revised offer – Deadline extended

THE PUBLISHER

Bawumia hails rental assistance novelty

OB Amoah defends courts’ role in democracy

Otumfuo advises NPP flagbearer contetants

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains