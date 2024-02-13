News

Today at the newsstands February 13, 2024

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Tue, 13 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

FDA to shut down unlicensed canteens

Many of our country's laws outmoded - Prof.Atuguba

DAILY GUIDE

Bawumia better than Mahama - Kofi Bentil

7 caged over Jirapa Dubai boss murder

Nana jabs Mahama over WASSCE results

THE CHRONICLE

This is the current state of Aliu Mahama stadium

I'll appoint only 40 ministers - Alan

Mahama's attack on WASSCE results misguided! ...says President Akufo-Addo

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

7 arrested over alleged murder of 'Jirapa Dubai' CEO

143 Ghanaians voluntarily repatriated from Libya

259 MMDAs inaugurated nationwide

