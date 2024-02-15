Today at the newsstands - February 15, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



New ministers face high expectations ...18 out



December 7 opportunity to rebuild nation - NDC



Supplement on Ghana Hotel Association Awards - Inside



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Reshuffle: Pres fires 23 ministers in major shake-up!!

Dr Bawumia responsible for current economic hardships - NDC



Ghana marks 20 years of HIV anti-retroviral treatment



THE CHRONICLE



Beware! Accra Commando promoted...to 'Commando General'



Soccer lovers spew out venom on GFA



Ofori-Atta to be appointed presidential advisor on economy

DAILY GUIDE



Nana flies out after val's Day reshuffle



NPP commends Akufo-Addo for ministerial shake-up



Abesim 'Killer' trial begins March 14