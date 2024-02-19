Today at the newsstands - February 19, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

DAILY GRAPHIC



Public sector salaries up 23%



President Akufo-Addo pushes for Africa-wide mobile interoperability



Pharmacy Council declares war on unlicensed practitioners



THE CHRONICLE



The legacy of KON at the Information Ministry

Mahama's 24-hour economy is a hoax! ...don't fall for it - Jinapor



Akomea asks: Is Bawumia the disgrace to the north



Police smoke-out MOMO vendor killers at Walewale



DAILY GUIDE



AU Summit: Nana calls for single mobile platform



NDC Fifi Kwetey under fire

Ghana Post to distribute 1m chocolates



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Mobile money vendor, 1 other killed in robbery attack at Walewale



NEDCo probes 3000 illegal metres in Sunyani



Ghana.govrevnue platforms: Govt bags GHC210bn...as revenue since introduction in 2020