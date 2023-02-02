Today at the newsstands - February 2, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Traffic management contract dispute: $55m judgment debt dismissed
NHIA reviews process for services, medication
PAC refers regulators for prosecution
DAYBREAK
Akufo-Addo grabs new ADC
Akufo-Addo presents 175 vehicles, equipment to Armed Forces
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives over calls for early congress
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Ghana escapes $55m judgement debt
NPP requires a new face – Addai-Nimoh
NDC demands prosecution of officials involved in COVID-19 fund
DAILY GHANAIAN GUIDE
I will mordernize NPP if given the opportunity to lead – Alan Kyerematen
Alan is for grassroots, Bawumia is for few who are chopping power
