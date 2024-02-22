Today at the newsstands - February 22, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC



Ahead of 2024 elections: Avoid hate speech- Peace Council tells political parties



More people with higher education unemployed - GSS report



Govt committed to resolve Ahmed Suale's murder



DAILY GUIDE

'Sexy Dondon' killed JB Danquah-Adu - Investigator



Parliament chases MIIF over $12m Agyapa expense



Political parties appoint leadership - Speaker



THE CHRONICLE



Parliament committing gender atrocities - KT

John Kumah woos private sector



Incorruptible? Certainly not Mahama



THE GAHANAIN TIMES



Set priorities right to fix economy - Otumfuo Osei Tutu tasks Finance Minister-designate



We'll ensure fitting 67th Independence Day anniversary celebration - E/R Minister