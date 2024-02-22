News

Today at the newsstands - February 22, 2024

Thu, 22 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ahead of 2024 elections: Avoid hate speech- Peace Council tells political parties

More people with higher education unemployed - GSS report

Govt committed to resolve Ahmed Suale's murder

DAILY GUIDE

'Sexy Dondon' killed JB Danquah-Adu - Investigator

Parliament chases MIIF over $12m Agyapa expense

Political parties appoint leadership - Speaker

THE CHRONICLE

Parliament committing gender atrocities - KT

John Kumah woos private sector

Incorruptible? Certainly not Mahama

THE GAHANAIN TIMES

Set priorities right to fix economy - Otumfuo Osei Tutu tasks Finance Minister-designate

We'll ensure fitting 67th Independence Day anniversary celebration - E/R Minister

