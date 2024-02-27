Today at the newsstands - February 27, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

GhanaWeb brings you some major news headlines from today's newspapers

DAILY GRAPHIC



Review new taxes – GPCC urges govt



President presents SONA today



Govt to set up Fintech Innovation Fund – Dr Bawumia



DAILY GUIDE

Nana speaks to MPs today



Hajj gatecrashers in trouble



Mahama 24-hour economy empty slogan



THE CHRONICLE



Akufo-Addo delivers penultimate SONA today

EOCO strips lady naked, leaves only her bra and pant on, court told



Scandal-soaked Mahama is bad news – Ebo Quansah



THE INQUIRER



NPP mulls over insurance package for members



Adongo to speak on economic mess at UPSA

Local miscreants sabotage Chinese tilapia farm investment







