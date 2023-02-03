0
Today at the newsstands - February 3, 2023

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

MDAs owe Graphic GHC14m – Managing Director

Vice President honours service person for dedication to Weija Leprosarium

Joseph Siaw Agyapong Soldiers’ Block inaugurated at 37 Hospital

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Bling, earrings, tattoo bodied CID officers conduct arbitrary arrests

Kennedy Agyapong never paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees – Family rebuffs

NIA parries dual card allegation

THE REPUBLIC

GAF denies Bawku killings

Bawumia camp divided over opinion polls

NDC gloats over A-G’s Covid-19 report

THE INQUISITOR

Late Congress Agenda: Akufo-Addo left in cold

PAC refers Maritime Authority to AG for prosecution

Ignore Trassaco/Empire Builders’ lies – Top Kings to public

