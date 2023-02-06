Today at the newsstands - February 6, 2023

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Gold for Oil deal: Fuel prices to reduce by March – NPA
Top Kings Ltd, Nungua Stool rightful owners – Benjamin Danso
President Akufo-Addo accepts resignation of Chieftaincy Minister
THE CHRONICLE
It’s Alan’s turn to lead NPP – Goaso Chief
We have virtually concluded DDEP – IMF Board approval is next – Prez
What Gold for Oil deal entails
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
It’s Alan’s time – Omanhene of Goaso declares
Ghanaians criticize Ablakwa – for disrespecting court orders
New scandal rocks NDA boss – PPA calls for investigation of Sumaila Abdul Rahman over another over 5 M scandal
