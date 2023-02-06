0
Today at the newsstands - February 6, 2023

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Gold for Oil deal: Fuel prices to reduce by March – NPA

Top Kings Ltd, Nungua Stool rightful owners – Benjamin Danso

President Akufo-Addo accepts resignation of Chieftaincy Minister

THE CHRONICLE

It’s Alan’s turn to lead NPP – Goaso Chief

We have virtually concluded DDEP – IMF Board approval is next – Prez

What Gold for Oil deal entails

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

It’s Alan’s time – Omanhene of Goaso declares

Ghanaians criticize Ablakwa – for disrespecting court orders

New scandal rocks NDA boss – PPA calls for investigation of Sumaila Abdul Rahman over another over 5 M scandal

