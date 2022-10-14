Today at the newsstands – Friday, October 14, 2022

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* Operation Halt II relaunched
• As chiefs, MMDCEs empowered
* NMC stops 2 stations from hosting programmes
Ghanaian Times
* MMDCEs to face sanctions over environmental degradation – Dr. Kokofu
* Renewed fight against galamsey: War to target foreign sponsors to cut funding from kingpins, barons -Jinapor
Daily Guide
* I’m contesting Ofosu-Ampofo - Mosquito
* NDC galamsey hypocrisy exposed
The Chronicle
* We will contest 2024 elections with our own referee – John Mahama
* Blame military if galamsey fight fails - Jinapor
You can browse our gallery for more headlines
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS