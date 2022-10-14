1
Today at the newsstands – Friday, October 14, 2022

Photos (16)

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Operation Halt II relaunched

• As chiefs, MMDCEs empowered

* NMC stops 2 stations from hosting programmes

Ghanaian Times

* MMDCEs to face sanctions over environmental degradation – Dr. Kokofu

* Renewed fight against galamsey: War to target foreign sponsors to cut funding from kingpins, barons -Jinapor

Daily Guide

* I’m contesting Ofosu-Ampofo - Mosquito

* NDC galamsey hypocrisy exposed

The Chronicle

* We will contest 2024 elections with our own referee – John Mahama

* Blame military if galamsey fight fails - Jinapor

