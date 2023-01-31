0
Today at the newsstands - January 31, 2023

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GUIDE

8 grabbed over school placement exposé

Over 30,000 passports left to rot

Kyiri Abosom dumps wife

THE ANCHOR

Mahama rules out Duffuor as president

Small-scale mining shoots up gold export by 30% - BoG

DAILY GRAPHIC

Health Alert: Intensify monitoring of food vendors - nutritionist urges FDA

BoG policy rate now 28%

ECG owes Bui Power over $600m - PAC urges quick recovery

GHANAIAN TIMES

Over 30,000 passports remain uncollected - Foreign Ministry

Show love to persons with leprosy - Veep

Stop charging in dollars - PAC orders state agencie

THE DAILY STATESMAN

Bawumia tops NPP polls

Rev. Ampiah-Kwofi: Alan is a man of integrity

Mampong Constituency roots for Dennis Kwakwa

