Today at the newsstands - July 11, 2023

Tue, 11 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Mining dispute: A-G fights $300m claim

MoH advocates increase in duties on tobacco, alcohol

Contingency fund now stands at GHC 200 million -Finance Minister

GHANAIAN TIMES

Ghana can bag GHC 3.5bn revenue ...from alcohol, tobacco and sugar-sweetened beverages taxes to cater for govt health spending -WHO

2 brothers drown in pond at abandoned quarry site

THE CHRONICLE

I don't know how to drive; let alone excavator - Aisha Huang

CTEVET takes steps to stop cheating in exams

US$ 27.5m ready for Agenda 111, Motorway projects...$4.2m also set aside for Common Fund

THE ANCHOR

Thousand of houses submerge at Gwira, Nzema ...after Ankobra overflows, but no relief support

NPP opens nominations for orpahn seats today

WATCH TWI NEWS
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
