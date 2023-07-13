0
Today at the newsstands - July 13, 2023

Thu, 13 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

THE CHRONICLE

Dampare is not going anywhere...Interior minister tells Parliament

Damongo's tourist potentials sold in Parliament

'Gov't to restructure public enterprises'

DAILY GUIDE

NPP clears 10 for flagbearer race

Over 400 illegal online loan operators arrested

ECOWAS court dismisses Agyapa deal suit

DAILY GRAPHIC

ECOWAS court okays Agyapa deal

422 busted for engaging in illegal digital lending

Korle Bu team performs first kidney transplant

THE ANCHOR

Techiman North DCE diverts streetlight bulbs meant for Assemblymen...Assembly member allege

Freda Prempeh under siege over Alan

2023 Ghana mining expo opens today

