Today at the newsstands - July 13, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

THE CHRONICLE



Dampare is not going anywhere...Interior minister tells Parliament



Damongo's tourist potentials sold in Parliament



'Gov't to restructure public enterprises'



DAILY GUIDE



NPP clears 10 for flagbearer race

Over 400 illegal online loan operators arrested



ECOWAS court dismisses Agyapa deal suit



DAILY GRAPHIC



ECOWAS court okays Agyapa deal



422 busted for engaging in illegal digital lending



Korle Bu team performs first kidney transplant

THE ANCHOR



Techiman North DCE diverts streetlight bulbs meant for Assemblymen...Assembly member allege



Freda Prempeh under siege over Alan



2023 Ghana mining expo opens today