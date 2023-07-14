0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - July 14, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (9)

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

UGMC to establish unit for trial of medicals

World Bank support reforms with $900m

Police will play role in free elections ...IGP assures ECOWAS

TODAY

Filth takes over Alogboshie JHS

Ama Ata Aidoo goes home

COP killed at Tano Forest checkpoint

THE GHANAIN TIMES

Council of Sate to be rebuilt at GHC6m

PAC cracks whip officials of 12 GES offices land in hot water

Supreme court decides child rights suit on street children Nov 22

THE CHRONICLE

Minister made 'Ganja Master ...Parliament gives him power to issue license for cultivation of 'wee' for medicinal purposes

Ato Forson files motion to remove Judge

'Busia had a great vision for Ghana'

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio
Bawumia is up against 'coalition of the defeated' - Presidential staffer
Agradaa rearrested in case involving publication of nude photos of a prophet
Woman narrates how police allegedly tore her waist beads
Why Adjetey Anang turned down a juicy endorsement offer from a flagbearer
Boakye Agyarko reacts to the treatment of Alan at Assin North rally
I was betrayed; I wanted to be finance minister – Dr Apraku