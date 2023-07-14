Today at the newsstands - July 14, 2023

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
UGMC to establish unit for trial of medicals
World Bank support reforms with $900m
Police will play role in free elections ...IGP assures ECOWAS
TODAY
Filth takes over Alogboshie JHS
Ama Ata Aidoo goes home
COP killed at Tano Forest checkpoint
THE GHANAIN TIMES
Council of Sate to be rebuilt at GHC6m
PAC cracks whip officials of 12 GES offices land in hot water
Supreme court decides child rights suit on street children Nov 22
THE CHRONICLE
Minister made 'Ganja Master ...Parliament gives him power to issue license for cultivation of 'wee' for medicinal purposes
Ato Forson files motion to remove Judge
'Busia had a great vision for Ghana'
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS