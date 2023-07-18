0
Today at the newsstands - July 18, 2023

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Accra streets deathtrap for motorists: Traffic lights dead...Urban roads battles to keep them on

Oilfields to produce 120,000 barrels daily -Energy Minister

Attorney_General inaugurates Registrar of Companies office in Kumasi

THE CHRONICLE

I'll replace Rawlings as your Godfather...Alan tells Voltarians

Slain Police Officer laid to rest

Busia comes to life at Hotel Waawaa

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Alan Kyereteman touts sacrifice in NPP

Court of Appeal judgement on why Kennedy Agyapong's application was thrown out

Minerals Commission CEO commended

THE ANCHOR

Hajj Board apologizes for shambolic organization

Asanko mines, Tontokrom youth clash over job again

