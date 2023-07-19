0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - July 19, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (8)

Wed, 19 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

UG, KNUST run unapproved courses

Govt approves new salary structure for JUSAG

Parks and gardens cries for swift help

TODAY

BoG boss cries over revenue loss ...blames DDEP for decline

NSBT hosts TVET students ...from Ivory Coast

Minority pushes

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Commit more funds at local level - Dr Boakye Yiadom

Provide tax incentives to private sector to create jobs - Prof Bawah

New salary structure allowances for JUSAG, lower bench take effect

THE CHRONICLE

$ 16m 100-bed hospital for Ejura

Beware your PhD could be fake ...as Legon, KNUST admit to running unaccredited programmes

Confidence trickster dupes military lady off GHC 295k

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman