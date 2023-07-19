Today at the newsstands - July 19, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



UG, KNUST run unapproved courses



Govt approves new salary structure for JUSAG



Parks and gardens cries for swift help



TODAY



BoG boss cries over revenue loss ...blames DDEP for decline

NSBT hosts TVET students ...from Ivory Coast



Minority pushes



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Commit more funds at local level - Dr Boakye Yiadom



Provide tax incentives to private sector to create jobs - Prof Bawah



New salary structure allowances for JUSAG, lower bench take effect

THE CHRONICLE



$ 16m 100-bed hospital for Ejura



Beware your PhD could be fake ...as Legon, KNUST admit to running unaccredited programmes



Confidence trickster dupes military lady off GHC 295k