1
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands - July 20, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (8)

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Births and database: 24m records not digitised -Ag, Registrar

Special supplement on insurance

Self-testing for HIV begins nationwide

THE CHRONICLE

Bawumia speaks: My hands are clean

Businessman arrested @ KIA over US$386K

Alan Cash promises to empower 2 local road contractors per constituency

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Spectre of landguard demolition at Airport

Victim petitions police over cocky land goon

Buem Constiuency falls for Alan Kyerematen

THE ANCHOR

Africa must have a say in pricing mineral resouces

We can't resort to robbery ...Tontokrom youths cry out

I never said gov't uses landguards - Chief director tells PAC

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out
Godfred Dame has nicodemously resigned from NC board – Ablakwa reveals