Today at the newsstands - July 27, 2023

Tue, 1 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Mid-year Budget review: Economy shows signs of recovery - Finance Minister
$300m dispute: Court places injunction on mining firm
Tertiary students visit NCA
GHANAIANS TIMES
At mid-year budget presentation: Govt targets new growth strategy
Ghana elected to UNWTO executive council
Minority dismisses Finance Minister's economy recovery claim
THE CHRONICLE
KEEA NPP needs a unifier to beat NDC - Kofi Dentu
Ofori-Atta says: Economy responding to treatment ...But minority thinks otherwise
THE ANCHOR
NPP issues 'one man, one vote' directive
Source: www.ghanaweb.com