Today at the newsstands - July 27, 2023

Tue, 1 Aug 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Mid-year Budget review: Economy shows signs of recovery - Finance Minister

$300m dispute: Court places injunction on mining firm

Tertiary students visit NCA

GHANAIANS TIMES

At mid-year budget presentation: Govt targets new growth strategy

Ghana elected to UNWTO executive council

Minority dismisses Finance Minister's economy recovery claim

THE CHRONICLE

KEEA NPP needs a unifier to beat NDC - Kofi Dentu

Ofori-Atta says: Economy responding to treatment ...But minority thinks otherwise

THE ANCHOR

NPP issues 'one man, one vote' directive

