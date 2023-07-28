0
Today at the newsstands - July 28, 2023

Fri, 28 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Education Ministry reverses decision on Adisadel student

Goil, Graphic pledge to promote national interest

Controversy over 2 fishers death at sea

TODAY

Ghana Aids Commission cries over donor support cut

Ghana's Oil revenue dips

2023 WASSCE, BECE to suffer setback

THE CHRONICLE

Bagbin warns: Parliament has not legalised 'Ganja' smkoking

Bench warrant out for arrest of Apostle Ebenezer Boahen

Akufo-Addo lauds Liberia resilience despite challenges

REPUBLIC PRESS

Ken stirs fresh trouble in NPP

Gyakye Quayson floored again

You have never beaten me Mahama replies Bawumia

