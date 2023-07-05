Today at the newsstands - July 5, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Akufo-Addo resurrects Nkrumah...renovated memorial park opens
13 regions take drugs against river blindness, elephantiasis
Gyakye Quayson sworn in as MP
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Pres inuaugurates 'new Nkrumah Mausoleum
Gov't owes pension schemes GHC 2.6 billion
Minority serves notice to boycott Parliamentary proceedings
THE CHRONICLE
I will pay all NPP exes salaries, I insist -Alan Cash
Ghana Gas CEO woos stakeholders to new markets
NDC MP's NDC MP's plot to boycott Parliamnt
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Alan Kyerematen is the next president of Ghana - Hon Peter Amewu
Stakeholders embrace Ghana Gas direction ...to new markets and energy transmission
The two faces of Natural Justice...Ex parte Dorgbadzi in retrospect