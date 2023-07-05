Today at the newsstands - July 5, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Akufo-Addo resurrects Nkrumah...renovated memorial park opens



13 regions take drugs against river blindness, elephantiasis



Gyakye Quayson sworn in as MP



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Pres inuaugurates 'new Nkrumah Mausoleum

Gov't owes pension schemes GHC 2.6 billion



Minority serves notice to boycott Parliamentary proceedings



THE CHRONICLE



I will pay all NPP exes salaries, I insist -Alan Cash



Ghana Gas CEO woos stakeholders to new markets



NDC MP's NDC MP's plot to boycott Parliamnt

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Alan Kyerematen is the next president of Ghana - Hon Peter Amewu



Stakeholders embrace Ghana Gas direction ...to new markets and energy transmission



The two faces of Natural Justice...Ex parte Dorgbadzi in retrospect