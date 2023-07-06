0
Today at the newsstands - July 6, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

MPs unanimously back LGBTQ+ bill

Ghana to build 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations in 5 years - Dr Mohmmed Amin Adam

Ghana, US must stand up against corruption -US Ambassador

THE NEW CRUSDAING GUIDE

I will break the 8 for NPP - Alan Kyerematen

Fetteh Kakraba chiefs fight police and Gomoa stool

7th Ghana beauty awards nominations launched

THE CHRONICLE

All against anti-gay bill rise ...but 275 MPs stay glued to their seats

Please vote for me, I'll win 2024 for NPP -Alan Kyerematen

Fire Officer Jailed for beating bailiff

THE ANCHOR

Near blows in parliament over anti-gay bill ...after secrete homosexual advocates go silent

3 Kwadaso SDA student -Nurses suspended ...over leaked porno video

Access to portable water increased in Builsa South ...as MP repairs 43 broken boreholes

WATCH TWI NEWS
Bigwigs who attended one-week memorial service of Sarkodie’s lawyer
Gyakye Quayson will go to prison – KT Hammond
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Purported suicide note of KNUST medical student pops up
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct
