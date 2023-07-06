Today at the newsstands - July 6, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
MPs unanimously back LGBTQ+ bill
Ghana to build 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations in 5 years - Dr Mohmmed Amin Adam
Ghana, US must stand up against corruption -US Ambassador
THE NEW CRUSDAING GUIDE
I will break the 8 for NPP - Alan Kyerematen
Fetteh Kakraba chiefs fight police and Gomoa stool
7th Ghana beauty awards nominations launched
THE CHRONICLE
All against anti-gay bill rise ...but 275 MPs stay glued to their seats
Please vote for me, I'll win 2024 for NPP -Alan Kyerematen
Fire Officer Jailed for beating bailiff
THE ANCHOR
Near blows in parliament over anti-gay bill ...after secrete homosexual advocates go silent
3 Kwadaso SDA student -Nurses suspended ...over leaked porno video
Access to portable water increased in Builsa South ...as MP repairs 43 broken boreholes