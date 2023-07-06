Today at the newsstands - July 6, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

THE GHANAIAN TIMES



MPs unanimously back LGBTQ+ bill



Ghana to build 1,000 electric vehicle charging stations in 5 years - Dr Mohmmed Amin Adam



Ghana, US must stand up against corruption -US Ambassador



THE NEW CRUSDAING GUIDE



I will break the 8 for NPP - Alan Kyerematen

Fetteh Kakraba chiefs fight police and Gomoa stool



7th Ghana beauty awards nominations launched



THE CHRONICLE



All against anti-gay bill rise ...but 275 MPs stay glued to their seats



Please vote for me, I'll win 2024 for NPP -Alan Kyerematen



Fire Officer Jailed for beating bailiff

THE ANCHOR



Near blows in parliament over anti-gay bill ...after secrete homosexual advocates go silent



3 Kwadaso SDA student -Nurses suspended ...over leaked porno video



Access to portable water increased in Builsa South ...as MP repairs 43 broken boreholes