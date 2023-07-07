Today at the newsstands - July 7, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



6 more jailed for secession ...caged 26 years



Graphic, UMB deepen partnership



Minority boycotts Parliament to support colleagues in court



GHANAIAN TIMES



GHana's prisons congested ...holds 4,972 more prisoners nationwide

ARCC to santion assemblies, others for missing general counterfoil



Evangelist, prophetess jailed 11 years for stealing GHC 265,000



THE CHRONICLE



Tsatsu, Dame 'feud' rages on



Parliament shoots down Supreme court, 'Bonsam Tawa' verdict



Judge tells counsel: This is not Parliament for you to heckle each other

TODAY



PAC warns education minister over failure to appear before committee



Minority MPs boycott Par'l



I will win unfriendly regions for NPP - Alan