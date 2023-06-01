Today at the newsstands – June 1, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Promoting responsible fishing: Protection of Ocean vital...President Akufo-Addo asserts at Blue Economy Summit
Assin North by-election June 27
KATH suspends 2 doctors for extortion
DAILY GUIDE
NDC'sQuayson faces 10yrs for perjury
Market Queens pick forms for Alan
Domelevo's 'forced' leave unlawful-SC
THE CHRONICLE
Alan cash affirms presidential ambition ...as market women pick up form for him
Bawumia to launch campaign soon
Africa must protects its oceans & Marine life -Akufo-Addo
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
ADA chiefs warn politicians to stay off Songhor
NIi Noi Nortey shakes Klottey Korle Constituency with donations
Dr. Afriyie Akoto attends African Agric & Industry forum in Turkey