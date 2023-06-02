0
Today at the newsstands – June 2, 2023

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

TODAY

Seven killed in renewed Gonja-Manprusi clash

NCA deactivates over 9m SIM cards

Fuel prices go up

DAILY GRAPHIC

Efforts to grow economy: Focus on SMEs ...Prof. Bokpin to govt at Graphic Business-Access Bank SME clinic

Assin North current beehive of political activity

Seek advice if hypertension drugs make you sexually weak-Surgeon

THE CHRONICLE

Rawlings positive defiance?...Gyakye Quayson declares intention to contest Assin North by-election

'Threats to national security should be fought with unity'

Procurement of laptops is a complete waste of resources -CenPOA

DAILY ANALYST

UEW council chair under fire ...as concerned staff call on Akufo-Addo to withdraw his appointment

I'll never support anyone who wants to destroy Atta-Mill's legacy ...Anyidoho fires Mahama again

