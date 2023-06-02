Today at the newsstands – June 2, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
TODAY
Seven killed in renewed Gonja-Manprusi clash
NCA deactivates over 9m SIM cards
Fuel prices go up
DAILY GRAPHIC
Efforts to grow economy: Focus on SMEs ...Prof. Bokpin to govt at Graphic Business-Access Bank SME clinic
Assin North current beehive of political activity
Seek advice if hypertension drugs make you sexually weak-Surgeon
THE CHRONICLE
Rawlings positive defiance?...Gyakye Quayson declares intention to contest Assin North by-election
'Threats to national security should be fought with unity'
Procurement of laptops is a complete waste of resources -CenPOA
DAILY ANALYST
UEW council chair under fire ...as concerned staff call on Akufo-Addo to withdraw his appointment
I'll never support anyone who wants to destroy Atta-Mill's legacy ...Anyidoho fires Mahama again