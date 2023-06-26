Today at the newsstands - June 26, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Battle for Supremacy” Akufo-Addo, Mahama storm Assin North
Bawumia cuts sod for construction of Ability Village
3 Daboase students drown after swimming
DAILY GUIDE
NPP vibrates as Joe Ghartey file for flagbearer
Slain Maa Adwoa buried
Tsatsu allegation against AG irrelevant – Court
THE CHRONICLE
I’m not scaring Gyakye Quayson … it’s the law dealing with him – Akufo-Addo
I’ll be among 5 best candidates – Joe Ghartey
COKA honoured by GJA
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
NDC plans violence in Assin North
Tsikata’s allegations against A-G irrelevant – Court dismisses motion
Prof Attafuah honoured – As Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year
