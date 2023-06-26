Today at the newsstands - June 26, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Battle for Supremacy” Akufo-Addo, Mahama storm Assin North



Bawumia cuts sod for construction of Ability Village



3 Daboase students drown after swimming



DAILY GUIDE

NPP vibrates as Joe Ghartey file for flagbearer



Slain Maa Adwoa buried



Tsatsu allegation against AG irrelevant – Court



THE CHRONICLE



I’m not scaring Gyakye Quayson … it’s the law dealing with him – Akufo-Addo

I’ll be among 5 best candidates – Joe Ghartey



COKA honoured by GJA



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



NDC plans violence in Assin North



Tsikata’s allegations against A-G irrelevant – Court dismisses motion

Prof Attafuah honoured – As Outstanding Public Service CEO of the Year







You can browse through our gallery for more photos:



