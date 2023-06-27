Today at the newsstands - June 27, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GRAPHIC
Assin North by-election today
Speaker attacks politics of monetisation
Special supplement on Eid ul-Adha
GHANAIAN TIMES
Who wins Assin North seat?
Man gets 15 years for defiling girl, 12
Petroleum tanker drivers declare nationwide strike
THE CHRONICLE
Dampare to crush hooliganism ...in Assin North
Absa case: six accused persons surrender to police
New post offcie for Ofoase Ayerebi
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
US commends Akufo-Addo ...on commitment to economic reform
Francis Addai-Nimoh files nomination ...in grand style
