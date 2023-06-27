Today at the newsstands - June 27, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Assin North by-election today



Speaker attacks politics of monetisation



Special supplement on Eid ul-Adha



GHANAIAN TIMES



Who wins Assin North seat?

Man gets 15 years for defiling girl, 12



Petroleum tanker drivers declare nationwide strike



THE CHRONICLE



Dampare to crush hooliganism ...in Assin North



Absa case: six accused persons surrender to police



New post offcie for Ofoase Ayerebi

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



US commends Akufo-Addo ...on commitment to economic reform



Francis Addai-Nimoh files nomination ...in grand style



