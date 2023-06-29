0
News

Today at the newsstands - June 29, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Things getting better...Economy grows 4.2% 1st quarter - President Akufo-Addo

YEA secures jobds for 84,000 youth in 6 months

Democracy is about development - Gyakye Quayson

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Economy review underway - Akufo-Addo

Ashanti MPs silent over Alan Kyerematen projects - Adakabre

Western Togoland members caged

THE CHRONICLE

Akufo-Addo speaks: Assin North will be blue again

Mechanic jailed for 'tackling 9-year-old from behind

Man, 22, in court for allegedly stealing police handcuffs

THE ANCHOR

Tarkwa MP meets Wassa fiase students

Sarkodie descends into gutter ...over Yvonne Nelson's abortion claim

NDC finally drops 'Mokola calculator' results collation

500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
