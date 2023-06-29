Today at the newsstands - June 29, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



Things getting better...Economy grows 4.2% 1st quarter - President Akufo-Addo



YEA secures jobds for 84,000 youth in 6 months



Democracy is about development - Gyakye Quayson



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Economy review underway - Akufo-Addo

Ashanti MPs silent over Alan Kyerematen projects - Adakabre



Western Togoland members caged



THE CHRONICLE



Akufo-Addo speaks: Assin North will be blue again



Mechanic jailed for 'tackling 9-year-old from behind



Man, 22, in court for allegedly stealing police handcuffs

THE ANCHOR



Tarkwa MP meets Wassa fiase students



Sarkodie descends into gutter ...over Yvonne Nelson's abortion claim



NDC finally drops 'Mokola calculator' results collation



