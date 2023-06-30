Today at the newsstands - June 30, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

DAILY GRAPHIC



Agenda 111 progresses steadily ...84 contracts awarded, 54 start



Assin North Kumawu reveal EC's efficiency -Jean Mensah



Atiwa East Haven of peace, inspiring progress



GHANAIAN TIMES

Osagyefo Power Barge dismantled without approval ...Deputy Energy Minister



Tanker drivers union suspends strike action



Gyakye Quayson seeks stay of proceeding



DAILY GUIDE



'Burger' MP dashes to court of Appeal

Government completes 84 drainage project



Agenda 111 is progressing steadily - Oppong Nkrumah



THE CHRONICLE



Gov't fires 3 contractors ...working on Agenda 111 projects for not meeting standards



Former absa staff makes 3rd appearance in alleged GHC 1.2m stealing case

