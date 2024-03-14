News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
News
0

Today at the newsstands - March 14, 2024

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (6)

Thu, 14 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ghana Apprenticeship Programme launched: 50,000 to receive job skills

Agric ministry rolls out PFJ2.o in SHSs

Stanchart projects $1tn Africa exports by 2035

THE CHRONICLE

Margins group wins heart of MPs ...for production of quality Ghana card

Over GHC100bn of Ghana's debt linked to forex fluctuations

Veep to launch system to issue Ghana card number at birth today

DAILY GUIDE

Manager girlfriend 'plotted, murdered' Jirapa Dubai owner

Govt sponsors 50,000 in apprenticeship

Nigerian get 10 years for human trafficking

THE DAILY DISPATCH

Ghana's Energy transition focused on green & clean energy

Electoral Commission & NDC 'fight' over drone deployment on Dec. &, 2024

WA court told how prime suspect & girlfriend allegedly murdered 'Jirapa Dubai"

Source: www.ghanaweb.com