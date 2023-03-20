Today at the newsstands – March 20, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
Missing excavators: Police probe Frimpong - Boateng's allegations
Demonstrate transparency on economy- Asantehene to government
ECG begins exercise to recover GHC 5.7b
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Volta lake tragedy: 5 die in boat disaster
Govt commends media for Ghana month programmes
Vote for someone with economic finance background - Duffour to NDC delegates
THE DAILY GUIDE
33 arrested over Golden Star attack
Bawumia storms Manhyia with 90 MPs
ECG goes after debtors, MD leads the way
THE CHRONICLE
Hamid heads African refiners association
Minister directs land C'ssion to speed up digitisation programmes
Akufo-Addo orders police : probe Jubilee House galamsey allegation
The NEW PUBLISHER
NDC exposes the ‘true state of the nation’ today as Ghana enters most critical week for IMF bailout.
I did not kill MP plus 20 Chinese - Anas drags Ken to court again.
The FINDER
COCOBOD intercepts over 1,500 bags of cocoa being smuggled.
Dr. Afriyie Akoto clarifies why he wants to be President comment.
