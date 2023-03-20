0
Today at the newsstands – March 20, 2023

Mon, 20 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

Missing excavators: Police probe Frimpong - Boateng's allegations

Demonstrate transparency on economy- Asantehene to government

ECG begins exercise to recover GHC 5.7b

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Volta lake tragedy: 5 die in boat disaster

Govt commends media for Ghana month programmes

Vote for someone with economic finance background - Duffour to NDC delegates

THE DAILY GUIDE

33 arrested over Golden Star attack

Bawumia storms Manhyia with 90 MPs

ECG goes after debtors, MD leads the way

THE CHRONICLE

Hamid heads African refiners association

Minister directs land C'ssion to speed up digitisation programmes

Akufo-Addo orders police : probe Jubilee House galamsey allegation

The NEW PUBLISHER

NDC exposes the ‘true state of the nation’ today as Ghana enters most critical week for IMF bailout.

I did not kill MP plus 20 Chinese - Anas drags Ken to court again.

The FINDER

COCOBOD intercepts over 1,500 bags of cocoa being smuggled.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto clarifies why he wants to be President comment.

