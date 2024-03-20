News

Today at the newsstands - March 20, 2024

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (7)

Wed, 20 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Police arrest Adu Boahen murder suspect

Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank breakfast meeting: Prioritise tourism in dev't agenda

WASSCE calendar revised

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Jospong/Vinfast strike big electric car deal

A-G advises president to hold on to assenting to LGBTQ+bill

90% of businesses affected by COVID-19 back to business

DAILY GUIDE

GAF helicopter crash lands

'Stop sending Anti-Gay Bill to President'

One arrested over Adu Boahen Son's murder

METRO LENS

PURC orders ECG to provide dumsor timetable

Presidency fights Clerk of Parliament over Anti-LGBT Bill

Ghana Air Force helicopter crash-lands

