Today at the newsstands - March 20, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC



Police arrest Adu Boahen murder suspect



Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank breakfast meeting: Prioritise tourism in dev't agenda



WASSCE calendar revised



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Jospong/Vinfast strike big electric car deal

A-G advises president to hold on to assenting to LGBTQ+bill



90% of businesses affected by COVID-19 back to business



DAILY GUIDE



GAF helicopter crash lands



'Stop sending Anti-Gay Bill to President'



One arrested over Adu Boahen Son's murder

METRO LENS



PURC orders ECG to provide dumsor timetable



Presidency fights Clerk of Parliament over Anti-LGBT Bill



Ghana Air Force helicopter crash-lands