Today at the newsstands - March 21, 2024

Menu ›
News
Thu, 21 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines:
DAILY GRAPHIC
Ghana tops all at WAEC excellence awards
Teacher unions strike over conditions of service
$45m pharmaceutical products locked up at port
THE CHRONICLE
MPs livid with Finance Ministry
Safe Water Network, others invest $20mm in the water sector
Akufo-Addo launches Ghana Smart Schools project on Monday
DAILY GUIDE
Election 2024: All 75,000 biometric devices intact - EC
Obour adjudged most innovative
Bagbin's showdown Parliament won't approve minister
THE DAILY DISPATCH
Air pollution in Ghana kills one person every 19 minutes & Accra is Africa's 10th most polluted city
Source: www.ghanaweb.com