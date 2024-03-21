News

News
Today at the newsstands - March 21, 2024

Thu, 21 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ghana tops all at WAEC excellence awards

Teacher unions strike over conditions of service

$45m pharmaceutical products locked up at port

THE CHRONICLE

MPs livid with Finance Ministry

Safe Water Network, others invest $20mm in the water sector

Akufo-Addo launches Ghana Smart Schools project on Monday

DAILY GUIDE

Election 2024: All 75,000 biometric devices intact - EC

Obour adjudged most innovative

Bagbin's showdown Parliament won't approve minister

THE DAILY DISPATCH

Air pollution in Ghana kills one person every 19 minutes & Accra is Africa's 10th most polluted city

