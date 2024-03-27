Today at the newsstands - March 27, 2024

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC



Bawumia to inject 2,000 megawatts of solar power



Economy stable, recovery kicks in Finance Minister assures citizenry



GHC3.94bn approved for GETFund projects



DIALY GUIDE

IMF review to inject $ 360m



Bawumia hits road with bold promises



Funny Face caged over accident



THE CHRONICLE



Your presence here gives us hope ...Mepe chiefs tell Works & Housing Minister

'BMB must nominate a woman as running mate'



I'll make E/R a research & innovation hub - Alan



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



At maiden 2024 monthly press briefing economy: Govt set to negotiate new deal



MIIF lever for localisation of value in mining sector - MIIF CEO