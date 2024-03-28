News

News
Today at the newsstands - March 28, 2024

Thu, 28 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines:

DAILY GRAPHIC

Make sacrifices to impact lives ...Clergy to Ghanaians

Amnesty International launches campaign to protect protester

Supreme Court throws out injunction against approval of ministers

THE CHRONICLE

Dafeamekpor booted out of Supreme Court

Fraudsters swindle High Court Judge and wife

Alan unveils ambitious plans to TUC

DAILY GUIDE

GRA gets new boss

ECG board chair resigns

Approve ministers - SC to Parliament

THE ANCHOR

Bawumia campaign train hits Kwahu Easter this Saturday

Yendi NPP delegates ready for -re-run

NDC renews 'fight' with judiciary

