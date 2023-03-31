0
News

Today at the newsstands – March 31, 2023

Newspapers File photo

Photos (12)

Fri, 31 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Power production in danger: ECG owes IPPs $1.4bn

4 Parties kick against overhaul of constitution

Nalerigu-Gambaga constituency ...home of scenic tourist sites

GHANAIAN TIMES

Parts of country to face 14-day power interruption...as Atuabo Gas plant shuts down for Maintenace

3 remanded for vigilantism, illegal possession of firearms

MP urges president to ratify amended suicide act

THE CHRONICLE

Committee to probe Kejetia fire outbreak

Ato, you have a case to answer...open your defence -Court

Those breaching code of secrecy ought to purge themselves

THE PUBLISHER

Akufo-Addo submits staff list to Parliament

Amidu backs Judge ...in Anas, Ken GH¢ 25m case

Court orders Ato Forson to open defence

You can browse through our gallery for more photos:

