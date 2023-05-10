Today at the newsstands – May 10, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
Agenda for natural resources: Support value addition drive Jinanpor to stakeholders ahead of Graphic dialogue tomorrow
Scientist advocates investment in local seed production
Otumfuo secures US scholarships for Ghanaians
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Workers demo against Asogli Power
GWCl disconnects Guinness Ghana Breweries over GHC 6.7m unpaid bills
& injured after collapse of one -storey church building at Old Bortianor
THE CHRONICLE
NDC register is riddled with flaws ...says Duffour; secures injunction against primaries
Court orders police to probe policeman over escape of a detainee
Otumfuo brokers scholarship deal with Memphis Varsity for Ghanaian Students
DAILY GUIDE
NPP Constituency Album verification opens today
Cable thief jailed 10 years
FDA Warns Public over Polyfort from Nigeria