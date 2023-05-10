0
Today at the newsstands – May 10, 2023

Newspapers

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

Agenda for natural resources: Support value addition drive Jinanpor to stakeholders ahead of Graphic dialogue tomorrow

Scientist advocates investment in local seed production

Otumfuo secures US scholarships for Ghanaians

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Workers demo against Asogli Power

GWCl disconnects Guinness Ghana Breweries over GHC 6.7m unpaid bills

& injured after collapse of one -storey church building at Old Bortianor

THE CHRONICLE

NDC register is riddled with flaws ...says Duffour; secures injunction against primaries

Court orders police to probe policeman over escape of a detainee

Otumfuo brokers scholarship deal with Memphis Varsity for Ghanaian Students

DAILY GUIDE

NPP Constituency Album verification opens today

Cable thief jailed 10 years

FDA Warns Public over Polyfort from Nigeria

