Today at the newsstands – May 12, 2023

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
EX 'Naija convict jailed 8 years ...for impersonating COP Maame Tiwaa on Facebook and duping personnel
Military provides security for Chinese to break the law
New GNPC headquarters in T'di nears completion
DAILY GRAPHIC
Ghana to reap full benefit from Lithium
SSNIT expands coverage to self -employed
Natural resources must be managed responsibly
DAILY GUIDE
Ato Essien freedom in Limbo
Tragedy at Weija 9 school kids drown
Bawumia impressed with GNPC T'di project
THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER
Duffuor's case frivolous -NDC tells high court
Court throws out Essien jail apllication
Bawku SHS teachers seeking transfer
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles: