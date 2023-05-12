0
Today at the newsstands – May 12, 2023

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

EX 'Naija convict jailed 8 years ...for impersonating COP Maame Tiwaa on Facebook and duping personnel

Military provides security for Chinese to break the law

New GNPC headquarters in T'di nears completion

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ghana to reap full benefit from Lithium

SSNIT expands coverage to self -employed

Natural resources must be managed responsibly

DAILY GUIDE

Ato Essien freedom in Limbo

Tragedy at Weija 9 school kids drown

Bawumia impressed with GNPC T'di project

THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER

Duffuor's case frivolous -NDC tells high court

Court throws out Essien jail apllication

Bawku SHS teachers seeking transfer

Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III's coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
