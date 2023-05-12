Today at the newsstands – May 12, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

EX 'Naija convict jailed 8 years ...for impersonating COP Maame Tiwaa on Facebook and duping personnel



Military provides security for Chinese to break the law



New GNPC headquarters in T'di nears completion



DAILY GRAPHIC



Ghana to reap full benefit from Lithium

SSNIT expands coverage to self -employed



Natural resources must be managed responsibly



DAILY GUIDE



Ato Essien freedom in Limbo



Tragedy at Weija 9 school kids drown

Bawumia impressed with GNPC T'di project



THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER



Duffuor's case frivolous -NDC tells high court



Court throws out Essien jail apllication



Bawku SHS teachers seeking transfer