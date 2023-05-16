Today at the newsstands – May 16, 2023

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
THE CHRONICLE
A victory speech pledge: Mahama to return UniBank to Duffuor
4 charged with fraudulent land sale @ Sakumono
Filled LPG cylinders must be properly secured whilst transporting -NPA
DAILY GUIDE
IMF hits BOG this week
Prepare handling over notes - Mahama to NPP
Amanase chief begs Okyenhene
THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE
Madina Assemblies of God gets new leaders
Socialist movement condemns latest Israeli Aggression on Palestine
IMF deal sealed : Ist tranche drops this week
THE FINDER
Govt owes US over GHC 16bn
Ghana lacks processing capacity to soon ban raw minerals export
Transport fares reduced by 10% effective tomorrow
