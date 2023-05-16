0
Today at the newsstands – May 16, 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

THE CHRONICLE

A victory speech pledge: Mahama to return UniBank to Duffuor

4 charged with fraudulent land sale @ Sakumono

Filled LPG cylinders must be properly secured whilst transporting -NPA

DAILY GUIDE

IMF hits BOG this week

Prepare handling over notes - Mahama to NPP

Amanase chief begs Okyenhene

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Madina Assemblies of God gets new leaders

Socialist movement condemns latest Israeli Aggression on Palestine

IMF deal sealed : Ist tranche drops this week

THE FINDER

Govt owes US over GHC 16bn

Ghana lacks processing capacity to soon ban raw minerals export

Transport fares reduced by 10% effective tomorrow

