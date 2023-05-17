0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – May 17, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (7)

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

Today

'I will give back licenses of 'unjustly' collapsed Banks

HHighlife Musician Akwaboah dies

We'll create two million jobs

DAILY GRAPHIC

Ensuring rights of accused persons: Allow magistrates to grant bail

PWDs move to enforce disability Act

Govt'll strictly implement natural resources dialogue recommendations -Jinapor

THE CHRONICLE

Court orders UBA to deposit $ 60k ...and also pay $20k to plaintiff

Lands Commission defies minister's orders over sale of ISD land at Kanda

We believe in Afriyie Akoto -Cocoa farmers

DAILY GUIDE

Hand over car- Court orders side chick

OSP probes Mahama over GHC14m delegates 'bribe'

JHS girl electrocuted

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia
Related Articles: