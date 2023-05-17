Today at the newsstands – May 17, 2023

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
Today
'I will give back licenses of 'unjustly' collapsed Banks
HHighlife Musician Akwaboah dies
We'll create two million jobs
DAILY GRAPHIC
Ensuring rights of accused persons: Allow magistrates to grant bail
PWDs move to enforce disability Act
Govt'll strictly implement natural resources dialogue recommendations -Jinapor
THE CHRONICLE
Court orders UBA to deposit $ 60k ...and also pay $20k to plaintiff
Lands Commission defies minister's orders over sale of ISD land at Kanda
We believe in Afriyie Akoto -Cocoa farmers
DAILY GUIDE
Hand over car- Court orders side chick
OSP probes Mahama over GHC14m delegates 'bribe'
JHS girl electrocuted
WATCH TWI NEWS
