Today at the newsstands – May 19, 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC
Debt restructuring: Nation seeks $10.5bn in savings
Rice importation will cease -Jospong
Adhere strictly to IMF targets
THE CRHONICLE
$ 3bn IMF deal: No freeze on employment
No rush to go and borrow - Ofori Atta
Police decentralise criminal clearance services
GHANAIAN TIMES
Chief Justice inaugurates Gbese District court in Accra.
Commercial drivers defy GPRTU directive to reduce fares
DAILY GUIDE
Bawumia campaign heat up
Nana receives Guinea Bissau State Award
EOCO chases SIM fraudsters
