0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – May 19, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (2)

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC

Debt restructuring: Nation seeks $10.5bn in savings

Rice importation will cease -Jospong

Adhere strictly to IMF targets

THE CRHONICLE

$ 3bn IMF deal: No freeze on employment

No rush to go and borrow - Ofori Atta

Police decentralise criminal clearance services

GHANAIAN TIMES

Chief Justice inaugurates Gbese District court in Accra.

Commercial drivers defy GPRTU directive to reduce fares

DAILY GUIDE

Bawumia campaign heat up

Nana receives Guinea Bissau State Award

EOCO chases SIM fraudsters

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Related Articles: