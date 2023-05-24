0
Menu
News

Today at the newsstands – May 24, 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Photos (8)

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

THE CHRONICLE

Stop GNPC& PetroSA deal ...Minority charges NAPO

Police detain woman, 77, over sins of adult son

NPP wins Kumawu seat in violence-free by-election

DAILY GUIDE

NPP's Anim wins Kumawu by landslide

Alex Dadey, KGL grab awards

Entrance pharma sweeps 4 awards

TODAY

Kumawu by-election...NPP retains seat

Mahama fights ...for owners of 'unjustly' collapsed banks

THE PUBLISHER

Ghana's EOCO Boss now Vice Chairperson of Anti-corruption institutions in Africa

I lied against Afenyo-Markin...EFutu NDC candidate begs

Awuku wins overall best public sector CEO of the year

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Guinea fowls, only 2 factories: Bawumia's two ‘lies’ the NDC has countered
‘I’m not paid as a minister, not even one cedi’ – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
Maurice Ampaw slams Effah Dartey
Sorry! I cannot help those who cannot see our good works - Akufo-Addo
Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC
Three instances Ghanaians have been shot dead in US in 2023
Former COCOBOD CEO Opuni captured at Mahama's thanksgiving service
Video of late Kumawu MP being blocked from entering hall for DCE elections pops up
I will hand over power to NPP – Akufo-Addo declares at Kumawu rally
How can Anas testify in a case that he is not involved? – Ken Agyapong’s lawyer asks
Related Articles: