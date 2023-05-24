Today at the newsstands – May 24, 2023

Wed, 24 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
THE CHRONICLE
Stop GNPC& PetroSA deal ...Minority charges NAPO
Police detain woman, 77, over sins of adult son
NPP wins Kumawu seat in violence-free by-election
DAILY GUIDE
NPP's Anim wins Kumawu by landslide
Alex Dadey, KGL grab awards
Entrance pharma sweeps 4 awards
TODAY
Kumawu by-election...NPP retains seat
Mahama fights ...for owners of 'unjustly' collapsed banks
THE PUBLISHER
Ghana's EOCO Boss now Vice Chairperson of Anti-corruption institutions in Africa
I lied against Afenyo-Markin...EFutu NDC candidate begs
Awuku wins overall best public sector CEO of the year
