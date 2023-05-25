Today at the newsstands – May 25, 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GRAPHIC



AU @ 60...Silence the guns Armed conflicts threat to AfCFTA



Chief Justice Anin Yeboah retires



Mental cases increasing ...data reveals



THE CHRONICLE

Freddie Blay dreads dismissal ...but insists he won't resign



JUSAG declares indefinite strike over COLA



Bawumia lauds BOG cyber security alertness



DAILY GUIDE



NPP gurus storm Assin North for another by-election

We'll be disciplined with IMF deal - Nana Addo



No wee licensing -SC insists



THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE



Arrest Akwamu Omanhene Amoaforo family petitions IGP



Ghana records 6,7000 deaths annually