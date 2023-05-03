Today at the newsstands – May 3 , 2023

Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GUIDE



Galamsey wipes out 4,700 hectares



President commissions KIA assembly plant



Parliament approves $ 750 million financing agreements



THE GHANAIAN TIMES



Ghana to become automobile hub of W/A ...President

OSP investigates prof. Frimpong-Boateng 'galamsey' report



No lease, permit granted to small-scale mining companies to operate in any forest reserve - Forestry C'ssion CEO



THE CHRONICLE



Akufo-Addo will fight cartels degrading forest reserves - Jinapor



Denkyira Hemaa declares Paramount stool vacant



National Cathedral brouhaha: Okudzeto lands heavy upper -cut

DAILY GUIDE



'Science labs improve STEM Education'



Ghana Japan to deepen cooperation



Lassa fever outbreak over - GHS



