Today at the newsstands – May 3 , 2023

Newspapers Stack of newspapers | File photo

Wed, 3 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GUIDE

Galamsey wipes out 4,700 hectares

President commissions KIA assembly plant

Parliament approves $ 750 million financing agreements

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Ghana to become automobile hub of W/A ...President

OSP investigates prof. Frimpong-Boateng 'galamsey' report

No lease, permit granted to small-scale mining companies to operate in any forest reserve - Forestry C'ssion CEO

THE CHRONICLE

Akufo-Addo will fight cartels degrading forest reserves - Jinapor

Denkyira Hemaa declares Paramount stool vacant

National Cathedral brouhaha: Okudzeto lands heavy upper -cut

DAILY GUIDE

'Science labs improve STEM Education'

Ghana Japan to deepen cooperation

Lassa fever outbreak over - GHS

