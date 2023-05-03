Today at the newsstands – May 3 , 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GUIDE
Galamsey wipes out 4,700 hectares
President commissions KIA assembly plant
Parliament approves $ 750 million financing agreements
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Ghana to become automobile hub of W/A ...President
OSP investigates prof. Frimpong-Boateng 'galamsey' report
No lease, permit granted to small-scale mining companies to operate in any forest reserve - Forestry C'ssion CEO
THE CHRONICLE
Akufo-Addo will fight cartels degrading forest reserves - Jinapor
Denkyira Hemaa declares Paramount stool vacant
National Cathedral brouhaha: Okudzeto lands heavy upper -cut
DAILY GUIDE
'Science labs improve STEM Education'
Ghana Japan to deepen cooperation
Lassa fever outbreak over - GHS
