Today at the newsstands – May 31, 2023

Wed, 31 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

TODAY

Sixteen feared dead...in Gomoa Okyereko accident

Transfer JOL shares to GNPC

Parliament declares Assin North seat vacant

DAILY GRAPHIC

11m SIM cards risk deactivation

Nation targets 2m tourists, $4bn in 2 years -President Akufo-Addo

Let's build borderless Africa through technology

DAILY GUIDE

Bawumia picks NPP flagbearer forms

'Let's make Ghana tourism destination -Akufo-Addo

Napo celebrates birthday in Monaco

THE NEW PUBLISHER

KPessa -Whyte narrowly escapes jail

16 die in Gomoa Road crash

Teshie residents stage massive demo over bad roads

Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe
Joe Biden asks Uganda to repeal new anti-LGBTQ law
Ibrahim Mahama directs traffic as he transports giant mining trucks up north
Stan Dogbe shares evidence of Ghana's ambulance put up for sale in Dubai
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia
