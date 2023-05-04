Today at the newsstands – May 4 , 2023

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GUIDE
More women unemployed than men- Statistical Service
Ensuring peace for accelerated development our concern - President
Media must cease excessive politicisation
THE GHANAIAN TIMES
Express opinion on matters fearlessly...KJustice Adjei charges journalists
More than 900 Ghanaians die from prostrate cancer annually
Gov't celebrates media, urges greater focus on economic rights
THE CHRONICLE
Methodist church wants free SHS reviewed
World press freedom day: KON advises journalists to promote economic rights
Dr Barnor has not been indicted in US
Parliament considers CJ nominee
It's official Bawumia joins NPP race
Another man kills lover
