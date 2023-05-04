0
Today at the newsstands – May 4 , 2023

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

DAILY GUIDE

More women unemployed than men- Statistical Service

Ensuring peace for accelerated development our concern - President

Media must cease excessive politicisation

THE GHANAIAN TIMES

Express opinion on matters fearlessly...KJustice Adjei charges journalists

More than 900 Ghanaians die from prostrate cancer annually

Gov't celebrates media, urges greater focus on economic rights

THE CHRONICLE

Methodist church wants free SHS reviewed

World press freedom day: KON advises journalists to promote economic rights

Dr Barnor has not been indicted in US

DAILY GUIDE

Parliament considers CJ nominee

It's official Bawumia joins NPP race

Another man kills lover

