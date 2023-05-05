Today at the newsstands – May 5 , 2023

Fri, 5 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
DAILY GUIDE
Stolen identity! Many at risk from SIM card re-registration
Apostle Nyamekye chairs Church of Pentecost again
Navrongo central: Economic potential blighted by poor roads, galamsey
b>THE PUBLISHER
Dismissed Police, Military officers arrested
Vote for Sam George & co - Foh-Amoaning's anti-gay group
NPA raises alarm: Don't fill your fuel tanks to the brim
b>DAILY GUIDE
Otumfuo, Lady Julia meet King Charles
Aisha Huang convicted
Special prosecutor invites Frimpong Boateng
b>THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER
Taxi services to go digital like Uber -Bawumia
US Visa fees up from May 30
Special force for Bawku
