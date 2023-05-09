0
Today at the newsstands – May 9, 2023

Tue, 9 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

Latest casualty: Firefighting hits a snag

Transfer to Registrar of Companies by September 2023

Laws on false reporting essential -Prof. Date-Bah

DAILY GUIDE

Stay trial - Ofosu-Ampofo to Appeal Court

Parliament set to grill New Cj

Bawumia goes home for blessing

THE CHRONICLE

Prof. Gyampo warns: NPP can break Up if ...

Agric sector will provide jobs for the youth - Afriyie Akoto

'Table top' petrol is adulterated, stop patronising it -NPA

GHANAIAN TIMES

Jospong, Zero Nox seal deal

Govt targets 1 million jobs through entrepreneurial initiative

Landlord kills boy, inflicts machete wounds on father, sister

