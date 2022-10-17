0
Today at the newsstands – Monday October 17, 2022

Mon, 17 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daily Graphic

* Go out, tell success story

• Asantehene to President

* IMF negotiations: UK, France, Germany commit to Ghana

Ghanaian Times

* Bosome-Freho DCE suspended over galamsey activities

* I will end galamsey before end of tenure - President assures

Daily Guide

* We’ll stop galamsey - Nana

* Let this be last IMF - Mahama

The Chronicle

* Government solicits inputs into 2023 budget

* JM to AU: Stop coup d’etats in Africa

