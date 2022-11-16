0
Today at the newsstands - November 16, 2022

Newspapers Newsstand Stack of newspapers

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some major headlines from the dailies

Daily Graphic

* OSP investigates Adu Boahen

* Censure motion: Minister counters proponents Friday

The Herald

* US$80,000 accounted for in Anas' latest video project

* Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's days as Parliamentary Minister numbered

*Okudjeto Ablakwa stands up to Gabby's bullying tactics

* NLA outlines guidelines for 2023 licencing year

The Chronicle

* You have no power to probe conflict of interest - Ofori-Atta tells Censure Committee, cites Supreme Court to support argument

*Aisha Huang speaks Twi and English fluently - Court told

* GII boss lauds Bawumia's swift response to 'appearance fee' claim

* NPP delegates prefer Alan to lead in 2024 - Ex-MAnhyia North MP

B&FT

* Ofori-Atta asks for fair hearing

* TOR yet to process crude after 8 months after new MD,board appointment

Find more headlines in our photo gallery:

