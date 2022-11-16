Today at the newsstands - November 16, 2022

Below are some major headlines from the dailies
Daily Graphic
* OSP investigates Adu Boahen
* Censure motion: Minister counters proponents Friday
The Herald
* US$80,000 accounted for in Anas' latest video project
* Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's days as Parliamentary Minister numbered
*Okudjeto Ablakwa stands up to Gabby's bullying tactics
* NLA outlines guidelines for 2023 licencing year
The Chronicle
* You have no power to probe conflict of interest - Ofori-Atta tells Censure Committee, cites Supreme Court to support argument
*Aisha Huang speaks Twi and English fluently - Court told
* GII boss lauds Bawumia's swift response to 'appearance fee' claim
* NPP delegates prefer Alan to lead in 2024 - Ex-MAnhyia North MP
B&FT
* Ofori-Atta asks for fair hearing
* TOR yet to process crude after 8 months after new MD,board appointment
